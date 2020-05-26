Former Baringo South MP Edward Kiptanui Cherotich is fighting for his life after he was attacked by robbers at his home in Rongai, Nakuru County.

The former MP was rushed to hospital on Saturday evening after the thugs attacked and injured him with an axe.

According to reports, the thugs are said to have broken into the MP's home in Lengenet at 10 pm past curfew hours, for raid that lasted approximately four hours.

It is alleged that the former legislator refused to hand over keys to his safe leading to an altercation with the thugs.

A house help was also allegedly sexually assaulted by the thugs who later left the home with suits and other of the former legislator's personal belongings.

The MP is said to be in stable condition with the major wounds being on his legs.

Some of the former MP's aides allege that police could not be reached at the time of the attack.