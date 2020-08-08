Former MP Ramadhan Kajembe buried under COVID-19 protocols

Former Changamwe Member of Parliament Ramadhan Kajembe was buried at the family cemetery.

Reports indicate that Mr Kajembe was buried on Saturday under Covid-19 protocols.

Kajembe died on Friday at the Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

His body was carried to the grave by public health officials, with family members kept away.

Kajembe's son Sudi Kajembe and Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata spoke at the burial at Kwa Shee in Jomvu.

Elungata led security officers in ensuring social distance at the home of the former leader.

Kajembe served as an MP for three terms having been elected in 1997 on a KANU ticket and subsequently in a NARC ticked in 2002.