Former MP John Serut succumbs to cancer

Denis Mwangi

The politician succumbed to multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells

Ex-MP John Serut
Ex-MP John Serut

The family of former Mt Elgon Member of Parliament (MP) John Serut has announced the death of the former legislator on the morning of February 16, 2022.

According to communication from the family, Mr Serut succumbed to cancer, which he had battled for a long time.

The former MP had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma which is a type of cancer that affects the plasma component in blood.

Ex-MP John Serut
Ex-MP John Serut Pulse Live Kenya

Serut was one of the key people that the late former President Daniel Moi relied on.

In 2021, the politician's daughter Michelle asked Kenyans to contribute to help pay for his medical bill which was about Sh20 million at the time.

“Hey guys, so a lot of you don’t know me but I’m here requesting your help today. My father’s name is John Serut and he’s been unwell for a while now. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January of 2020. Since then, we’ve had medical bills totaling to about Sh20 Million.

"Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that affects multiple organs e.g., the kidneys, bones and liver. So far, we’ve handled this as a family but we’re now reaching out to you for help.

KOT unmask Ex-MP John Serut’s past, as daughter appeals for Sh20M
KOT unmask Ex-MP John Serut’s past, as daughter appeals for Sh20M KOT unmask Ex-MP John Serut’s past, as daughter appeals for Sh20M Pulse Live Kenya

"Our most recent bill was slightly over five million and we need the amount on top to cater for an insurance cover as we have exhausted the existing one due to bills amounting to 14 million this year alone. Below is the link. Please retweet widely. Thanks in advance,” read the appeal.

Though he was a notable figure from the Nyayo era, the deceased had a complex public life, with a number of Kenyan citizens accusing him of involvement with a militia group.

The former Mt Elgon MP was accused of being part of the Sabaot Land Defence Force (SLDF) Janjawit and Moorland - militia groups that used to operate in his hometown.

In July 2011, while appearing before the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC), Serut sobbed as he denied any involvement with militia groups that were terrorizing residents in Mt Elgon.

SLDF was a guerrilla militia operating in the Mount Elgon District of Kenya since 2005. It had been accused of killing more than 600 people, and of committing a variety of atrocities including murder, torture, rape, and the theft and destruction of property.

Wycliffe Matwakei Komol, the leader of SLDF was killed by the Kenyan Army on 16th May 2008.

Denis Mwangi

