Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Alex Ole Magelo is dead.

Magelo’s death was announced by Kajiado Governor, Joseph Ole Lenku who confirmed that Magelo died at Nairobi Hospital, Friday night, following a short illness.

Magelo had been ill for some weeks and had been placed in ICU.

Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina mourned Magelo as a true friend and a son of the Maa Nation.

Magelo served as the Speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly, from 2013 to 2017.

He later withdrew his bid and was succeeded by ousted Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi. He had shown his support for the current speaker Benson Mutura.

Magelo was also a Former AFC Leopards boss.