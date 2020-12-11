Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has confirmed that he will be in the gubernatorial race for the Homa Bay seat come 2022.

Dr Kidero, who in a recent interview with Pulse Kenya, stated that he had not settled on which position he would be going for, has now revealed that he is keen on replacing Governor Cyprian Awiti.

"It is something I am considering very seriously," he told the Standard.

The former governor explained that the people of Homa Bay had since approached him and persuaded him to vie for the seat as their "son".

Homa Bay Politics

Current Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga has been positioning herself for the gubernatorial race after serving as the county MP for two terms.

ODM party chairman John Mbadi is also seen as a top contender for the seat come 2022.

All three politicians are from the ODM party which could present a stand-off during the party primaries.