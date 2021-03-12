Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital.

His lawyer John Khaminwa confirmed the news while speaking to reporters.

The former Governor had been said to be experiencing some cardiovascular issues in addition to a required hip replacement surgery.

He was admitted at the facility just days after his arrest and arraignment in court over terrorism and other charges.

Sonko was released from custody on March 5, 2021 after the courts granted him Sh1 million bond.

Prayerful Mike Sonko

A prayerful Sonko has been posting religious messages on his official social media pages following his tribulations.

A recent post read in part: "When you face challenges, or go through difficulties, people write all sorts of things, and gossip about you, but one thing for sure they don't own you, God does. When God sees all the writings and fabricated stories about you, He cleans you, sets a table for you and blesses you in front of their eyes."