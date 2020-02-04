Former President Daniel Arap Moi's long serving Press Secretary has spoken out for the first time just hours after Mzee Moi passed away.

Confirming that the past week has been tough for him, Mr Njiru recalled the past 42 years in the service of Kenya's second president.

"For the last three years I have watched Moi come from a very strong person to sharp decline in his health due to age. Let me clarify that Moi is not 96 years as is being stated he is actually 102 or 103 years. He told me countless times not to pay attention to the age on his ID.

Former President Daniel Arap Moi declined in his last days - Press Secretary Lee Njiru

"He went from using a walking stick to a wheelchair and from there it was a steady decline. There was no need to disclose all these details but it was worrying. Remember that he was admitted in hospital in October 2019 and he has never left the hospital since then.

"In his last days, Nairobi Hospital had to change from providing health care to basically a nursing home. It was care and management of old age and there's no cure for old age. We were watching it with a lot of pain, especially me, but God has done his will ," Mr Njiru narrated.

I was devastated when I received the news - Lee Njiru

The press secretary went on to narrate the nature of his service to the late former President describing him as a mentor who changed his life.

"I have been with him from Tuesday August 22nd, 1978. I started writing for Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in 1977 and Mzee Moi came in in 1978. He has been like a father to me, a teacher, my leader and my mentor. He guided me through the tricky labyrinth of life, he has protected me like the apple of his eye, he built my physical stature - he fed me, he gave me life skills. He has made me tour the whole world, he has helped me to learn how to love people.

"For the last one week I could not even watch television, I could not even read a newspaper because I had a premonition [about Moi's death]. I was feeling tired the whole of this week...and to speak the absolute truth, I think I know Moi better than many other people," Njiru narrated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has proclaimed a period of national mourning that will last until Mzee Moi is interred.