Former President Mzee Daniel Arap Moi will be buried at his Kabarak home, the family has disclosed.

In a press statement issued by his son Raymond Moi, the family outlined that finer details of the burial will be arranged by the government.

Raymond further disclosed details around the former President's stay at Nairobi Hospital since October 2019.

"It is approximately three months since Mzee was hospitalized for a medical condition which was diagnosed and treated to the best ability of the hospital [Nairobi Hospital]. While he was admitted, along with local doctors who attended to him, others came from overseas.

"The family further wants to appreciate the speed at which our beloved military and the government apparatus moved in to secure Mzee's situation. This gesture has given the assurance that all is well in the days that lie ahead until his excellency is interred at his Kabarak Home when the time comes," he announced.

The family spokesman clarified that the government will be issuing the dates for various ceremonies ahead of the burial.

State Funeral for Mzee Moi

In his presidential proclamation, President Uhuru Kenyatta outlined that the late former president will be accorded a State funeral.

Deputy President William Ruto further added that the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, will lead the committee organizing the funeral.

Some of the things expected during a State funeral include the burial casket being draped with Kenya's national flag, a 13-21 gun salute as well as a number of military ceremonies.