Kenya's third president, Mwai Kibaki, is among the national leaders who paid tribute to former minister Joe Nyagah following his death on Friday.

The former president remembered the late Nyagah as "a champion of the interests of wananchi".

The retired president recounted instances where he worked closely with Nyagah lauding him as having been a "proficient and suave" leader.

"As my Assistant Minister for East African Community, Joe’s mastery at diplomacy and leadership was not only evident – rather, it was an unmistakable asset in the newly created ministry. At some point Joe became the national coordinator of the Northern Corridor Integration Project in the same ministry, a role he played with notable ardor.

"As my Minister for Cooperatives, Joe distinguished himself as a champion of the interests of wananchi by nurturing Kenya’s Sacco movement and propelling it several notches higher. During his tenure at the Ministry, Kenya’s Sacco movement grew into one of the largest in the continent peaking at 10.1 million subscribers in 2010.

"Besides his Cabinet posting, Joe served as the chair of the Inter-ministerial Committee of African Co-operative Ministers. Prior to joining my Cabinet Joe had long demonstrated his aptitude as a consummate diplomat, a proficient captain of the corporate sector, a suave political mobilizer and community leader.," the former President eulogized.

The former minister succumbed to complications brought about by the Covid-19 disease as confirmed by his family.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also eulogized the political veteran as: "...a great person. A friendly leader, highly experienced in public service and a very influential politician. What stood out the most in my many years of interaction with him was his brilliance and clarity of mind when articulating matters of public interest."