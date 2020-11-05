Handshake partner Raila Odinga on Thursday held a meeting with the Council of Governors over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

According to the former Prime Minister, the governors had an opportunity to convey their views about the report.

"Devolution improved service delivery across our nation. It should be strengthened. I engaged Governors on the BBI process and enjoyed listening to their perspective on the way forward," former PM Raila Odinga reported.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with Council of Governors

Uhuru bans political gatherings

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday banned all political gatherings on account of recent high number of infections recorded in the country.

The president noted that any politician wishing to hold such gatherings should do so in town halls.

“All political gatherings and rallies are suspended for a period of 60 days immediately and those intending to hold meetings to do so in town halls in complete observation of COVID-19 protocols” the President ordered.