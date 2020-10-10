Former Prime Minister Raila Oding on Saturday hosted a mega meeting at his Kango Ka Jaramogi home in Bondo, Siaya County.

The meeting was attended by a large delegation of elders from the Mt Kenya region, clad with traditional regalia.

The elders were received by their Luo-Nyanza counterparts in what was said to be a formal meeting to install the handshake partner as President Uhuru Kenyatta's successor.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth was also in attendance, having himself been officially installed as an Agikuyu cultural ambassador two weeks ago.

National Prayer Weekend

Raila's event ran concurrently to the interdenominational prayer meeting hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

Deputy President William Ruto was among the dignitaries who attended the national event.

