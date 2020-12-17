Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has spoken on his willingness to be among the first Kenyans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The ODM party leader was being interviewed by KTN's Ken Mijungu on Wednesday night.

He stated that he would be willing to take the injection in public and at the full glare of cameras to instill confidence among members of the public.

"Certainly I would. Before medicines are rolled out to the public they undergo various tests, starting with guinea pigs...I remember when I was a young boy, there was an outbreak of small pox. They introduced a massive vaccination drive in schools and market places and we were all vaccinated and the outbreak was controlled.

"So if this vaccine has been proven to be safe for human beings and people like President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden are taking it then there is no reason why I would not be ready to take this vaccine," he stated.

Reactions to Msambweni by-election

During the interview, the former PM clarified that the win for independent candidate Feisal Bader in Msambweni was a win for the ODM party.

“The guy who won eventually (Feisal) was a PA to late Suleiman Dori and therefore, a member of ODM and so many people who voted for him are actually ODM members. Some of them may have voted for him because of what he did for them when he was PA for late Dori,” said the ODM leader.

The statement has elicited reactions, some from among Tanga Tanga MPs.