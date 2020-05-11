A former prisons commandant is among 12 individuals who will on Monday be arraigned in court to answer to charges of violating the nationwide curfew.

The ex-prisons boss was on Friday night found at a bar in Mutomo, Kitui County while drinking during the 7pm to 5am curfew.

"The 11 people were arrested, while holed up in a bar christened Meeting Point in Mutomo market, by officers on patrol whose attention was drawn by their noise," Mutomo Sub-County Police Commander Martin Sagalla stated.

Former commandant of the Kenya Prisons Training College, Daniel Ndambuki Mutua arrested in Mutomo, Kitui for hosting drinking party during curfew

The ex-prisons boss was identified as the immediate former commandant of the Kenya Prisons Training College one Mr Daniel Ndambuki Mutua.

The suspects were released on cash bail on Saturday morning with orders to appear in court to be charged on Monday.