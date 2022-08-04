Former children's home director slapped with 100 years in prison

Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul ruled that Stephen Nzuki spends a century in prison for defiling minors he was supposed to protect between 2010 and 2016.

In the ruling, Nzuki was slapped with 50 years in prison for defiling a nine-year-old, 20 years for defiling a minor who was 15 years and another 20 for defiling a 13-year-old and for having an indecent act with a minor he was handed 10 years.

Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

"There is no doubt offences committed are very serious and carry a heavy penalty. It is, therefore, the responsibility of this court to impose a deterrent sentence to other would-be offenders," said Magistrate Abdul in her ruling.

During his trial the former director of Screams Africa children's home in Utawala, was said to have quoted Bible verses justifying his actions with the minors.

To substantiate the age of the victims during the time, dental records were used which confirmed they were minors then.

The prosecution team presented 12 witnesses and written records from the minors which were used as evidence.

Court gives life imprisonment to house help who abused 4 year old and filmed it

In March 3, 2022, a Mombasa court sentenced a house help from Shanzu for defiling a minor and filming it.

Edda Wakesho committed the act between June and October 2021 and was exposed by Police who found Wakesho to be part of a racket that used house helps to expose children in the abusive acts. The video which was played in court was sent to the minor’s mother who was threatened to send money or have the video shared online.