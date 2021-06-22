Former Governor threatened over Sh2.6M unpaid debt

The former Tana River Governor, Hussein Dado, has been served with a demand letter from a lawyer who represented him in an election petition back in 2017.

Dado, who is now the Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary, is accused of engaging lawyer Tom Ojienda and his team and failing to honour legal fees owed to the firm.

CAS Dado has further been given 21 days to either clear the debt or enter an agreement with the lawyers on how it will be paid.

Ojienda has further threatened to have the CAS declared bankrupt should he fail to pay up.

"Please take notice that if we do not receive this money or a proposal on the same within 21 days from the date of receipt of this demand, we will institute bankruptcy proceedings against you and your estate. We do not need to belabor reminding you of the legal consequences of being adjudged bankrupt," the demand letter read in part.

Past Litigation against Hussein Dado

In 2018, one Catherine Omwansa sued CAS Dado claiming that she had been wrongfully terminated from her job as a help in his home.

Catherine was at the time seeking a Sh350,000 settlement claiming that the former Governor and his wife had violators Labour Laws by paying her a Sh4,000 monthly salary.

She further accused the two of failing to fulfil an agreement to pay her 12-months salary upon termination.

"I never received the one-month notice, a salary of Sh10,656.25, payment for annual leave for three years that amounted to Sh25,820,90, severance pay for three years which was Sh16,037 and 12 months’ salary compensation for Sh10,656,25 per year," she stated.