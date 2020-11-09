A former Tanzanian MP, one Godbless Lema, was on Sunday arrested within Kenya's territory after he was said to have fled his country.

The immediate former MP of Arusha Urban constituency had been asked to surrender to police in what has been report as an onslaught against the Tanzanian opposition since President John Pombe Magufuli won his re-election.

Narrating to reporters, Lema explained that he had indeed attempted to escape with his family into Kenya through the Namanga border.

"I decided to use a taxi because driving my vehicle would have alerted the police. I have left everything at home. This does not matter now. What is important is my safety and that of my family...I do not know what tomorrow holds. I am now looking for asylum," Lema told The Standard.

Immediate former Arusha-Urban [Tanzania] MP Godbless Lema

The politician confirmed that he was in the company of his lawyer, his wife and two children when the police caught up with them at Ilbissil, Kajiado County.

His lawyer George Luchiri Wajackoyah was driving the car at the time and stated that he was driving the family to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.

"Things are very bleak in Tanzania... I knew Lema was coming and wanted to hand him over to UNHCR when he crossed," Wajackoyah confirmed.