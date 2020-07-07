Police are investigating a robbery incident involving a bodyguard attached to former Vice President and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Sergeant Joel Kieti Kilonzi of Industrial Area Remand Prison, told police that he was attacked and robbed of his official firearm in Karen after he had dropped his boss at home.

Kilonzi said he had decided to pass by Karen Country Club for a few drinks after dropping off Musyoka who also resides in Karen.

The thugs managed to steal his ceska pistol, mobile phone, and Sh4000 cash after which they dumped him in Syokimau area of Mombasa Road.

"As he reached for his pistol he was hit on the head and he fell down and the gang managed to subdue him by tying his hands from behind and bundled him into a Prado where they robbed him off his pistol," the OB statement read in part.