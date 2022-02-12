Police officers arrested after stealing over Sh300k

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the four identified as Corporal Tom Otieno, Anthony Mwanza, Cornelius Wambua and Kennedy Odero are all attached to DCI Langata.

Pulse Live Kenya

The four are said to have abducted a man on February 6, at around noon and forcefully demanded money from him.

The man who had requested for a taxi by the roadside along Mombasa Road, was accosted by the officers before being forcefully bundled in a waiting Subaru, that had five occupants.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Whilst in the vehicle, the in-charge Corporal Tom Otieno, forcefully transferred Sh40,000 from the victim’s Mpesa account to his Mpesa account. They then proceeded to the victim’s apartment where they took a further USD2,400 (Sh272,400)," confirmed DCI.

After a 2 hour ordeal, the man was finally set free at Choma Zone located at Total petrol station along Mombasa Road.

In a shock turn of events, the following day, when the victim went to report the incident at Akila police station, he found the vehicle he had been bundled into was parked at the station.

Pulse Live Kenya

"He immediately rushed to our headquarters where he reported his discovery at the Serious Crimes Unit. Investigations were launched, and the serious crimes detectives established that the vehicle indeed belonged to DCI Langata," revealed DCI.