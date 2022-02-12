RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Police officers arrested after stealing over Sh300k

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The police officers are accused of robbery with violence

The in-charge Corporal Tom Otieno forcefully transferred Sh40,000 from the victim’s Mpesa account to his Mpesa account.
The in-charge Corporal Tom Otieno forcefully transferred Sh40,000 from the victim’s Mpesa account to his Mpesa account.

Four police officers have been arrested for allegedly abducting and stealing Sh312,400 from a man at NextGen Mall.

Recommended articles

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the four identified as Corporal Tom Otieno, Anthony Mwanza, Cornelius Wambua and Kennedy Odero are all attached to DCI Langata.

All the four officers who were involved in the criminal act have since been arrested and identified positively by the victim. Image: DCI
All the four officers who were involved in the criminal act have since been arrested and identified positively by the victim. Image: DCI Pulse Live Kenya

The four are said to have abducted a man on February 6, at around noon and forcefully demanded money from him.

The man who had requested for a taxi by the roadside along Mombasa Road, was accosted by the officers before being forcefully bundled in a waiting Subaru, that had five occupants.

All the four officers who were involved in the criminal act have since been arrested and identified positively by the victim. Image: DCI
All the four officers who were involved in the criminal act have since been arrested and identified positively by the victim. Image: DCI Pulse Live Kenya

"Whilst in the vehicle, the in-charge Corporal Tom Otieno, forcefully transferred Sh40,000 from the victim’s Mpesa account to his Mpesa account. They then proceeded to the victim’s apartment where they took a further USD2,400 (Sh272,400)," confirmed DCI.

After a 2 hour ordeal, the man was finally set free at Choma Zone located at Total petrol station along Mombasa Road.

In a shock turn of events, the following day, when the victim went to report the incident at Akila police station, he found the vehicle he had been bundled into was parked at the station.

All the four officers who were involved in the criminal act have since been arrested and identified positively by the victim. Image: DCI
All the four officers who were involved in the criminal act have since been arrested and identified positively by the victim. Image: DCI Pulse Live Kenya

"He immediately rushed to our headquarters where he reported his discovery at the Serious Crimes Unit. Investigations were launched, and the serious crimes detectives established that the vehicle indeed belonged to DCI Langata," revealed DCI.

All the four officers who were involved in the criminal act have since been arrested and identified positively by the victim in an identification parade conducted on Friday at the DCI headquarters.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police officers arrested after stealing over Sh300k

Police officers arrested after stealing over Sh300k

Egerton students to wait longer for re-opening as lecturers persist on strike

Egerton students to wait longer for re-opening as lecturers persist on strike

3 times DP Ruto & allies were caught endorsing Raila by mistake [Videos]

3 times DP Ruto & allies were caught endorsing Raila by mistake [Videos]

Ruto loses his cool in rare defense of President Kenyatta [Video]

Ruto loses his cool in rare defense of President Kenyatta [Video]

Police get tough after 16 died in Nairobi boda boda accidents

Police get tough after 16 died in Nairobi boda boda accidents

KFC to get potatoes from Nyandarua County in new deal

KFC to get potatoes from Nyandarua County in new deal

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Willis Raburu recalls intense experience working with KDF troops for one month

Willis Raburu recalls intense experience working with KDF troops for one month

Young boy demands Sh10,000 from Joho during campaign rally [Video]

Young boy demands Sh10,000 from Joho during campaign rally [Video]

Trending

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

Black Stars Lounge and Club

Sharpshooter kills Katombi Gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

File image of Kenyan police officers in action

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting