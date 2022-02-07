Atwoli makes crude suicide 'joke' about William Ruto

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has made a poor 'joke' about Deputy President William Ruto, suggesting Ruto will hang himself once the Presidential election results are announced come August 2022.
Atwoli was speaking during the roll out of the Universal Health Coverage programme at Port Reitz Sub County Hospital in Mombasa that was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
"Those who are close to William Ruto should cut down all the trees in Sugoi or else he will hang himself when the results are announced in August," said Atwoli.
For years now, the COTU Secretary General has watermarked himself as Ruto's enemy number one.
He has on many occasions prophesied doom and more often than not challenged the latter to willingly shelve his ambitions for later years.
Recently, Atwoli dismissed remarks by DP Ruto that he was slowly embracing his candidature.
Addressing residents in Nambale on January 5, the DP said his detractors including the COTU boss were slowly accepting his presidential bid.
"The odds are in my favour as my detractors, including COTU boss Francis Atwoli, are slowly and surely giving in to the force of my candidacy,” Ruto said.
Responding to the comments, Atwoli reiterated that Ruto will not succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. "He is a day dreamer when he says that Atwoli has accepted his candidature. People will turn up to vote but he will not be the winner."
The statement comes only days after allies of Ruto, accused the President of attempting to cement himself in position for an extra term through Raila Odinga's candidature.
On February 5, Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen predicted that Uhuru Kenyatta will find a way to secure a third term as President however, not through the conventional way but through a puppet.
"BBI was the medium for which “KaPutin” was to be established. We were told he is “too young to retire.”In this elections President Uhuru is going for a 3rd term via a puppet," shared Murkomen via a tweet.
