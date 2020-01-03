COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has stated that Kenyans have a right to choose the Prime Minister through voting after Kandara MP Alice Wahome suggested that there was a plot to make President Kenyatta the Prime Minister.

Mr Atwoli maintained that through the implementation of the Building Bridges initiative (BBI) everyone would have the right to contest on the seat of their choice.

“Maoni yangu inaweza kupingwa au kupewa support na wakenya. Hakuna mtu hata kama kutakuwa na nafasi ya Prime Minister atakayechaguliwa bila kura. Sisi tunasema katiba ikikuja mpya under BBI arrangement, kila mtu ana uhuru wa kuchagua ni kiti gani ambacho atapigania… hatuwezi kukosa kusuggest,” Atwoli said.

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli

The Secretary General went ahead to say that the shortcomings in the BBI had to be revisited in order to apply the rule of inclusivity and maintain peace in the country.

“Wakati umewadia wa sisi kuangalia katiba mpya….revisit zile shortcomings kwa hii katiba. Moja ni mambo ya utawala…mtu mmoja akipata presidency anachukua viti vyote na anawacha wengine nje. Ni lazima watu wakimaliza elections vile vyama vikubwa ambavyo vimepata wabunge wengi zishirikishwe katika serikali. Hiyo italeta amani. Huyo Alice asiseme hii ndio anataka uhuru wa kuongea na nini….anataka audit…huyo anayeongea anatoka wapi,” he said.

This comes a day after Kandara MP Alice Wahome claimed there was a plot to make President Kenyatta the Prime Minister and ODM party leader President through the BBI in the 2022 General Election.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome

She also accused the President and Raila Odinga of using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to disregard the Constitution and cling to power in 2022.

The MP further went ahead to blast Uhuru for what she termed as mismanagement of the country.

In a presser, Ms Wahome said that Uhuru inherited a rich democracy from retired President Mwai Kibaki, but under his tutelage, Kenya has seen deterioration over the same.

“The biggest existential threat to Kenya’s declining economy, democracy and freedom of speech is President Uhuru Kenyatta,” she said.