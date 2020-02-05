Moi woke up at 3am to read the bible and pray - Franklin Bett

Former Cabinet Minister Franklin Kipn'getich Bett has come out to reveal little known details of the Late President Moi.

In an interview with Radio Maisha, Franklin disclosed that Moi would wake up everyday at around 3 and 4 am to read the bible and pray. He would then call the Provincial Commissioners now the Governors to know the state of affairs in their counties.

“Alikua anaamka saa tisa, saa kumi hapo anasoma bibilia mwanzo halafu anaomba. Alikua anapitia gazeti halafu anachukua anafasikuwapigia simu wale wasimamizi wa provinces ili kujulishwa hali ilivyo. Waakati huo kulikua na hotline” said Bett.

The Political leader who worked with him for over fifteen years as a deputy controller and controller of State House also revealed that Moi was a very punctual man who was always on time. If he set up a meeting with someone he would get there few minutes before the said time.

Franklin described Moi’s memory as photographic as he had every one’s number at the tip of his fingers . Before addressing a public gathering, he would go through his speech memorize it as wellas the numbers and leave the speech at home. He would remember every detail without any issue.

“na aikuwa anakumbuka number ya kila mtu memeory yake unaeza sema ilikuwa photographic. Alikuwa anakumbuka yale ya zamani na vile yalivyotokea. Hakua anasahau virahisi. Alikua anaeza kunukulu kutoka kwa kichwa mahesabu ya ng'ombe katika county hii, hesabu ya Watoto, hesabu ya mbuzi so nilikuwa namtengenezea hesabu anasoma halafu anaacha kwa ikulu na alikuwa anakumbuka hesabu zote bila tashwishi" added the political leader..

He also confirmed that Moi wore a fresh rose flower from his garden every morning.

“Part of his dressing iko karibu tatu hapo chini imetolewa fresh kiutoka kwa bustani yake, So anachagua moja kati ya hizo tatu inaekwa kwa lapelle ya koti lake." added Franklin.

if you visited the Moi, you would be fed well first before meeting him.