Fresh details have emerged on the shooting of Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve who was shot under mysterious circumstances by a man suspected to be Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Reports indicate that DJ Evolve was shot twice in the neck with revellers who witnessed the drama statting that it was a joke gone bad.

Revellers who were at the club at the time of the shooting recounted to The Standard that it all began with a banter between the two, who teased each other about the sizes of their guns.

It is not clear if the gun they were talking about was an actual gun or a euphemism for something else.

MP Babu Owino arrested over B-Club shooting

It was in the middle of the argument over who carries the biggest gun, which had gone on for minutes, that the MP is said to have reacted.

"Babu went into his pocket, pulled out a gun and swiftly shot at him twice,” a reveler claimed.

Police reports indicate that the pistol that was used to shoot the DJ is a Steyr M9-A1.

It is Babu and his assistant who rushed the DJ Evolve to the Nairobi Hospital, where he is admitted to in critical condition.

The Man who was allegedly shot by Babu Owino at B-Club identified as Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve

DCI director George Kinoti has now said Babu Owino will be charged with attempted murder, stating that “It is apparent that he wanted to kill the man”.

Witnesses say Babu is a frequent visitor in the club and the DJ would frequent his table to take a list of his preferred songs.

Insiders say the two were close acquaintances and were often together. Whenever he stepped into the club, he would go to the DJ’s deck for a chat.