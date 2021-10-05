RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

From security guard to saving lives in the operating room - Jane's inspiring story [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Jane Kagwiria, who worked as security guard by day and in the operating theatre by night has received international recognition.

Jane Kubai's inspiring rise from security guard to saving lives in the operating room
Jane Kubai's inspiring rise from security guard to saving lives in the operating room

Jane Njeri Kagwiria is a 27-year-old single mother who worked as a security guard and doubles up as a theatre assistant.

Recommended articles

Her story is one of determination, courage and strength, having ran away from home to escape female genital mutilation at age 11.

Jane has now been listed among the world’s Heroines of Health by Beyond Applause Health Heroines of 2021.

Jane Njeri Kagwiria Kubai at Consolata Mission Hospital Mathari in Nyeri County
Jane Njeri Kagwiria Kubai at Consolata Mission Hospital Mathari in Nyeri County Pulse Live Kenya

Jane’s story.

After fleeing from home, Jane was rescued by a priest who hired her as a househelp and also offered to pay for her education.

She would then drop out of secondary school after her well-wisher’s resources ran out.

After being out of school for a while, Jane returned and struck a deal with her principal who allowed her to complete her high school education because she was a performer.

The mother of one would then get an opportunity to join a security firm and was posted to Consolata Hospital Mathari in Nyeri.

There, she fell in love with helping patients and families who came to visit their kin. She also began giving health advice and educating communities on health matters that saw her take a course in Basic Life Support.

In 2017, Jane was also selected to pursue a course in pre-operative theatre technology at a medical college associated with the same hospital where she worked as a guard.

Jane became the only one in her family to go past primary school and assumed responsibilities over her siblings and their children. She had to find the best way to spend her Sh10,000 pay as a security guard and also pay for her medical course.

Jane Kubai now works at Rongai Sub County Hospital in Nakuru, as a theatre assistant.
Jane Kubai now works at Rongai Sub County Hospital in Nakuru, as a theatre assistant. Pulse Live Kenya

She was able to pay most of her college fees from donations from well-wishers and friends.

She says that despite having a dream of being a doctor, working as a surgeon’s assistant bring her closer to her dream of helping patients.

Jane was able to graduate in 2021 and currently works at Rongai Sub County Hospital in Nakuru, as a theatre assistant.

I look at how excited my son is whenever I am wearing my white coat which has also inspired his ambition of becoming a doctor one day because he thinks that I am a doctor,” said Kubai during an interview with KTN.

Doctor’s Diary: Jane Kubai, a Security Guard by Day, and Surgeon’s Assistant by Night |Health Digest

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

3 annoying people you will find in any Kenyan matatu stage [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

3 annoying people you will find in any Kenyan matatu stage [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Justice Kiage steals the show with poetic judgment on BBI [Video]

Justice Kiage steals the show with poetic judgment on BBI [Video]

Kenya Airways to develop 'air taxi' for faster commute to JKIA

Kenya Airways to develop 'air taxi' for faster commute to JKIA

Kenyan celebrities whose kids have unique names

Kenyan celebrities whose kids have unique names

Mulamwah’s daughter Keilah appointed Brand Ambassador for 17 years

Mulamwah’s daughter Keilah appointed Brand Ambassador for 17 years

Trending

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi moves into new Sh141 million mansion in Karen

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Nairobi Expressway contruction at Westlands

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Nelius Mukami

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru