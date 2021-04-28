Full list of Top positions held by women in Kenya's Judiciary

The Executive is made up of the presidency and the cabinet while the Legislature is comprised of the bicameral Parliament (National Assembly and Senate).

The Judiciary comprises of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Office of the Chief Justice, Office of the Deputy Chief Justice, Office of the Chief Registrar, Office of the Court of Appeal President, Office of the Principal Judges, Office of the Ombudsman, Office of Registrars, Directorates and other units.

According to the latest statistics, women hold 36 of the leadership positions in the Judiciary, which accounts for almost 50% of the top posts within the institution.

The nomination of Lady Justice Martha Koome as the Chief Justice designate was celebrated as a further win in the pursuit for gender balance in government positions.

Pulse Live Kenya