The working from home concept brought about by the Covid19 crisis has gifted us with a lot of time that we would ordinarily spend on traffic to and from work.

For many others, the extra time has come from either a job loss, an annual leave, or a partial work schedule as businesses have scaled down operations.

The most common question from all these groups of people is, which is the best side hustle that I can manage with all this extra time.

Online forex trading is the most convenient and rewarding money making venture on the internet, particularly through EGM Securities Limited which runs the FXPesa platform.

FXpesa is Kenya’s first online non-dealing foreign exchange broker to be licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and has been instrumental in helping budding traders realize their potential.

Forex market is the world’s largest financial market conducted ‘over – the – counter’ through electronic trading platforms such as FXPesa. It involves speculation of value changes of currencies with the aim of making a profit.

There are various commodities that can be traded on this market including foreign currencies, commodities, precious metals, indices and shares – and all you need is a computer or a smartphone with internet connectivity.

What is more? FXPesa has convenient methods of depositing or withdrawing money made on the platform. They include Mpesa, Airtel Money, Equitel and bank transfers.

EGM Securities, which runs the FXPesa platform is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) – an independent government financial regulatory agency responsible for supervising, licensing and monitoring the activities of market intermediaries.

Log on to Fxpesa.com and start your journey to financial freedom today.