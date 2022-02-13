RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Gas explosion along Mai Mahiu Road, several cars on fire [Video]

Amos Robi

The explosion is reported to have occurred at noon

LPG tanker explodes at Maai Mahiu along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
LPG tanker explodes at Maai Mahiu along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

A liquefied petroleum gas tanker has exploded at Mai Mahiu along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

The explosion is said to have occurred at noon on February 13, with the fire that resulted engulfing four other cars on the road.

Videos from the scene showed heavy, dark smoke billowing from the scene of the explosion with no reported casualties at the time of reporting.

LPG tanker explodes at Maai Mahiu along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
LPG tanker explodes at Maai Mahiu along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Limuru Sub-county Police Commander Eilen Mola confirmed that the tanker was transporting gas to Kisumu County when it developed a mechanical problem.

Mola added that a team of officers had been dispatched to establish the cause of the explosion.

Firefighters and other emergency response teams were present at the scene conducting rescue operations even as traffic was disrupted along the busy highway.

Road users and motorists plying the Maai Mahiu road were encouraged to drive safely and use alternative routes.

Amos Robi

