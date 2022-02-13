Gas explosion along Mai Mahiu Road, several cars on fire [Video]

The explosion is said to have occurred at noon on February 13, with the fire that resulted engulfing four other cars on the road.

Videos from the scene showed heavy, dark smoke billowing from the scene of the explosion with no reported casualties at the time of reporting.

LPG tanker explodes at Maai Mahiu along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway Pulse Live Kenya

Limuru Sub-county Police Commander Eilen Mola confirmed that the tanker was transporting gas to Kisumu County when it developed a mechanical problem.

Mola added that a team of officers had been dispatched to establish the cause of the explosion.

Firefighters and other emergency response teams were present at the scene conducting rescue operations even as traffic was disrupted along the busy highway.