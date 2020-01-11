Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been released from Kilimani police station after spending more than 24 hours in police custody.

Kuria who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Joyce Wanja on Dec. 8, 2019 was released after hours of drama with legislators allied to the Tangatanga faction of Jubilee maintaining that he was held at the facility on “orders from above”.

He secured his freedom after paying Ksh20, 000 cash bail.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichunghwa was quoted by a section of the press stating that the vocal MP had gone on a hunger strike and expressed serious concerns over his security.