Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo has accused his predecessor of threatening to chop off his head.

The ODM MP stated that Jakoyo Midiwo, who is also a cousin to ODM party leader Raila Odinga, made the threat in a telephone conversation.

The former legislator has, however, claimed that his sentiments were taken out of context.

File image of former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo

"The MP, through his supporter, hired goons to hunt down youths perceived to be my supporters including my cousin. I can't sit back and watch as he harasses my people. Dawa ya moto ni moto (You fight fire with fire)," Midiwo claimed.

Pray for Jakoyo

In response, Mr Odhiambo has asked for prayers for the former MP claiming that he may not be in his right senses.

"I will ask the church fraternity in Gem to pray for Jakoyo. He needs the touch of God and spiritual intervention. Mine lies in the power of forgiveness because he may not be in his proper sense," the Gem MP stated.