Uhuru redeploys Natembeya to his office

Former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has been redeployed to the Office of the President.

This follows Natembeya's resignation as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner on Wednesday, January 12, 2021.

It was not immediately clear what role he would take up in President Uhuru Kenyatta's office.

The tough-talking security boss has been in public service for 25 years since he joined as a district officer.

When he was appointed as a regional commissioner, he became the youngest person to hold that office.

He began his career as an administrator in the President's Office, Harambee House, in 1996, with a background in administration from the Kenya School of Government.

In his resignation, he announced that he was going to focus on his political ambitions.

Major reshuffle

Following the resignation of Natembeya, Makueni County Commissioner Mohamed Maalim was appointed as the new Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

On the other hand, William Kangethe Thuku has been appointed as the new Nairobi regional commissioner. Thuku was serving in the office of the President

Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki has been picked as the new Eastern regional commissioner replacing Isaiah Nakoru who will be moving to Western in the same capacity.

