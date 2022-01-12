RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

George Natembeya announces resignation as regional commissioner

Denis Mwangi

George Natembeya is known as one of Kenya's toughest regional commissioners.

George Natembeya
George Natembeya

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has resigned on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Speaking to Nation a day before the announcement, Natembeya said that he was resigning to focus on his political ambitions.

"I will on Wednesday formally announce my resignation to focus on politics as l seek the backing of residents of Trans Nzoia to become their governor.

"My rivals have been asking me to remove my official uniform and face them in Trans Nzoia. As from Wednesday, I will hang my boots to teach them about leadership," he said.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Geroge Natembeya
Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Geroge Natembeya Pulse Live Kenya

The tough-talking security boss has been in public service fr 25 years since he joined as a district officer.

Natembeya becomes one of the first government officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to resign and focus on political ambitions.

According to a report by the Nation, over 20 senior government officials are expected to resign in the coming months.

The law requires public servants who want to vie for political office to resign by February 9, 2022.

However, there are two cases in court challenging the Elections Act

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

