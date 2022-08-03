RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Wajackoyah makes U-turn on viral video clip endorsing Raila for Presidency

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Wajackoyah breaks silence as his video clip goes viral

Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya campaigning at the Whiskey River lounge along Kiambu Road
Roots Party presidential candidate, Professor George Wajackoyah, has been forced to clear the air on allegations of endorsing Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga following the virality of his video clip.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Wajackoyah through the Roots party spokesperson Jaymo Ule Msee described the news as propaganda, tailored by their opponents.

The statement details that the video clip in question has been edited to suit a certain narrative being pushed by their competitors ahead of the August 9, general election.

“Our attention has been drawn to a viral video clip showing our presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah on the campaign trail addressing his supporters at and entertainment joint.

"Whereas out party leader addressed his supporters and accorded the other three presidential candidates some level of respect, the biased media has doctored the clip to suit and push their candidate, Raila Odinga," the statement said in part.

Proffesor George Wajackoya
Wajackoyah denied endorsing Raila Odinga, describing the virality of his edited video clip as a hopeless imagination.

“We would like to categorically state that we have a presidential candidate who is on the ballot and will win this election. We have not and will not endorse any other candidate.

“The notion that Prof Wajackoyah has endorsed Raila Odinga is a hopeless imagination and a wishful thinking that only exits in the minds of a Biased media,” he said,

Adding that; “We understand that various political camps have panicked over their expectations vs reality in this election and therefore have resulted in all underhand means to create a notion of winning this election. We would like to distance ourselves from those claims and assure our supports that victory is coming,”.

READ: Presidential candidate Wajackoyah meets his doppelganger

George Wajahkoyah denies endorsing Raila Odinga for Presidency as clip goes viral
In the viral video clip, Wajackoyah was captured praising Raila Odinga an act that was interpreted by a section of Kenyans as an endorsement for the Azimio candidate.

"Because of that, man (Raila). The man whose tears come out every day because of what happened to him in jail, including me. I am here to join liberators. And the person I look at, the person who makes me stand here is none other than Raila Odinga," Wajackoyah said.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

