Wajahkoyah makes U-turn on viral video clip endorsing Raila for Presidency

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Wajahkoyah through the Roots party spokesperson Jaymo Ule Msee described the news as propaganda, tailored by their opponents.

The statement details that the video clip in question has been edited to suit a certain narrative being pushed by their competitors ahead of the August 9, general election.

“Our attention has been drawn to a viral video clip showing our presidential candidate Professor George Wajahkoyah on the campaign trail addressing his supporters at and entertainment joint.

"Whereas out party leader addressed his supporters and accorded the other three presidential candidates some level of respect, the biased media has doctored the clip to suit and push their candidate, Raila Odinga," the statement said in part.

Proffesor George Wajackoya Pulse Live Kenya

Wajahkoyah denied endorsing Raila Odinga, describing the virality of his edited video clip as a hopeless imagination.

“We would like to categorically state that we have a presidential candidate who is on the ballot and will win this election. We have not and will not endorse any other candidate.

“The notion that Prof Wajahkoyah has endorsed Raila Odinga is a hopeless imagination and a wishful thinking that only exits in the minds of a Biased media,” he said,

Adding that; “We understand that various political camps have panicked over their expectations vs reality in this election and therefore have resulted in all underhand means to create a notion of winning this election. We would like to distance ourselves from those claims and assure our supports that victory is coming,”.

George Wajahkoyah denies endorsing Raila Odinga for Presidency as clip goes viral Pulse Live Kenya

In the viral video clip, Wajahkoyah was captured praising Raila Odinga an act that was interpreted by a section of Kenyans as an endorsement for the Azimio candidate.