Gideon Moi listed among 3 worst performing Senators in Kenya [List]

The survey assessed Senators and Members of the National Assembly based on speeches delivered during parliamentary sessions and contributions made during debates.

At the Senate, Moi, nominated Jubilee Senator Victor Prengei and Kajiado Senator Phillip Mpaayei were listed as the most inactive senators, with their names not having registered even once on the Hansard.

The Hansard is a transcription of all deliberations conducted in Parliament including remarks made during debates, member speeches and the Speaker's directions.

According to the survey, the number of "silent Senators" increased in 2020 compared to the year 2019 where only one senator was reported to have never made a contribution at the higher House.

The Bunge Scorecard 2020 report highlighted a drop in the number of recorded member contributions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic which altered how Parliament conducted its sessions during the year.

"According to the 2020 Parliamentary Scorecard released by Mzalendo Trust, a high number of Members of Parliament (MPs), the highest for the 12th Parliament thus far, did not make any contribution in 2020.

"Mirroring the same trend is the number of speech counts. The drop is also evident from the average number of speech counts by top performers. In the Senate, it fell from 338 to 313 during the same period," the survey outlined.

Sakaja tops in list of best performing Senators

The report also listed the best performing senators in the Kenyan Senate, where Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja emerged as the most active Senator in the House.

The top 20 best performers in order of number of contributions at the Senate were listed as follows:-

Johnson Arthur Sakaja (Nairobi) Cherarkey K Samson (Nandi) Moses Masika Wetangula (Bungoma) Ledama Olekina (Narok) Farhiya Ali Haji (Nominated) Getrude Musuruve Inimah (Nominated) Irungu Kang'ata (Murang'a) Aaron Kipkirui Cheruiyot (Kericho) Godana Hargura (Marsabit) Milgo Alice Chepkorir (Nominated) Stewart Mwachiru Shadrack Madzayo (Kilifi) Enoch Kiio Wambua (Kitui) Erick Okong'o Mogeni (Nyamira) Mohamed Faki Mwinyihaji (Mombasa) Abshiro Soka Halake (Nominated) Moses Otieno Kajwang' (Homa Bay) Dr Ali Abdullahi Ibrahim (Wajir) Samson Kegeo Ongeri (Kisii) George Munyasa Khaniri (Vihiga) Cleophas Wakhungu Malalah (Kakamega)

"Despite this unprecedentedly disrupted environment, Parliament demonstrated a degree of resilience judging by the number of bills, motions, petitions and statements tabled. In the Senate for instance, 16 bills, 9 motions, 30 petitions and 219 statements were tabled, yielding small differences from 2019 figures when 18 bills, 15 motions, 34 petitions and 198 statements were tabled.