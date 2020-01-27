Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei on Monday had a heated exchange on live TV where she accused Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni of admiring Deputy President William Ruto’s face “like a woman’.

Shollei and Omogeni were guests on a live political show that broadcasts on NTV when the conversation degenerated into what seemed like a personal exchange.

Omogeni started by referencing a past interview where he had observed the DP has recently been spotting a goatee, a fact that was disputed by Shollei.

The Nyamira Senator used the light comment to call into question the credibility of Ruto’s political allies popularly known as Tanga Tanga squad.

“Last time I said I've seen Ruto spotting a goatee, Gladys Boss denied, yet it is now clear. The problem with Tanga Tanga is that they deny even the obvious, even now when they can see the BBI is the most popular thing now, they are still claiming its unnecessary,” Omogeni said.

A seemingly irritated Shollei denied having seen the DP’s goatee, saying she only listens to the DP without looking at his face.

“I didn’t see the goatee, I listen to what the DP says, not looking at his face. If Okong’o stares at the DP like a woman, that’s his problem,” she said before the TV host intervened to stop the conversation that was quickly degenerating.

Shollei mocked Omogeni for his advice to her and her political camp.

“Omogeni comes to the show to talk to me. He is my friend, he should talk to me outside the show,” she said.