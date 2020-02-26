Godfrey Sangare Ambani, the leader of a robbery gang operating in Nairobi central business district has been arrested.

DCI detectives working with the police apprehended the suspect at the Milimani Law Courts where they had laid a trap for him.

"Following an Intelligence led operation, a team of DCI detectives and police officers based at Kamukunji have managed to arrest the leader of a notorious gang that has been operating within Nairobi Central Businesses District. He will be arraigned today and charged with robbery with violence," the brief read in part.

The police added: "Members of the public are cautioned to be wary of the following suspects led by one Godfrey Sangare Ambani, who masterminds daylight muggings within the CBD and robbery of clients who have just withdrawn money from their banks."

