The statement originated by the Jubilee Party parliamentary caucus called for the deputy president's name to be delisted from the party's members' list.

Accusing DP Ruto of hypocrisy and desertion, the caucus termed the DP's latest actions as attempts to distract Kenyans from the real things he is doing behind the scenes.

"We have just witnessed yet another feeble and desperate attempt to divert the attention of Kenyans from the DP's recent failed secret trip to Uganda. It is curious that neither the Kenyan government nor Uganda knew about the DP's mysterious and controversial trip as well as its objectives," the statement began.