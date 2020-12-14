Google Down: Rare outage of G Suite applications experienced globally

A little past 3 pm (EAT), Google applications experienced a global outage.
The outage affected GMail, Google Docs, YouTube, Google Drive and more G Suite applications.
Users reported receiving error messages from the applications as the outage continued to affect the Google family of apps.
It remained unclear what may have caused the outage even as Google's service dashboard for its services, that is, Chrome and Google Search reported no errors.
Update: Return of Google Services
Tech Crunch reported: "Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Maps, Adwords and Adsense, Google Pay, Google Home and Google’s Chromecast are all experiencing outages, with dozens, even hundreds, of reports we’ve seen so far coming in from across Europe, the US, Canada, India, South Africa, countries in Central and South America, Australia and likely more."
The G Suite applications begun to slowly resume after an hour.
Google Inc is yet to release a statement on the incident.