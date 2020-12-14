A little past 3 pm (EAT), Google applications experienced a global outage.

The outage affected GMail, Google Docs, YouTube, Google Drive and more G Suite applications.

Users reported receiving error messages from the applications as the outage continued to affect the Google family of apps.

Google Down: Rare outage of G Suite applications experienced globally

It remained unclear what may have caused the outage even as Google's service dashboard for its services, that is, Chrome and Google Search reported no errors.

Update: Return of Google Services

Tech Crunch reported: "Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Maps, Adwords and Adsense, Google Pay, Google Home and Google’s Chromecast are all experiencing outages, with dozens, even hundreds, of reports we’ve seen so far coming in from across Europe, the US, Canada, India, South Africa, countries in Central and South America, Australia and likely more."

The G Suite applications begun to slowly resume after an hour.

Google Inc is yet to release a statement on the incident.