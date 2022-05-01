RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Gov't to sponsor over 9,000 Form 1 students, how to apply

Learners living with disabilities and scored over 280 marks are eligible to apply

Education CS Professor George Magoha
The Elimu Fund scholarship is set to benefit orphans and learners with special needs from public primary schools. A statement released by the Ministry of Education gave the eligibility criteria for the fund, including that a candidate must have scored not below 280 marks.

“Only candidates who sat the 2021 KCPE examinations from public primary schools in all 47 counties in the country are eligible,” the statement said.

Children with special needs such as physical hearing and visual impairments, autism, albinism, learning disabilities, among other special needs are encouraged to apply.

Pupils from Nairobi primary school sit for their exams at the start the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in Nairobi on October 29, 2019. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Underprivileged children from informal settlements in some urban centres have also been considered for the scholarship which will cater for school fees, transport, school uniform, and a stipend for the time they will be in school.

“The scholarship caters for school fees, transport to and from school, school kit and a stipend for the beneficiaries for the four-year education period,” the statement read.

Others who have also been considered for the fund are children whose parents are living with disabilities or whose parents have been affected by HIV/Aids or chronic illnesses such as cancer and kidney failure and are incapable of meeting the needs of the children.

Applications are open till May 6 as learners begin reporting to respective secondary schools on May 4.

Pupils from Nairobi primary school sit for their exams at the start the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in Nairobi on October 29, 2019. -(Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
The Elimu scholarship program is a Kenyan government-run education scholarship funded by the World Bank through the Ministry of Education and the equity group foundation.

In 2019 the scholarship pooled over Sh20 billion which benefited over 9,000 candidates who sat for KCPE. In 2022 the program is set to even take more students in.

To apply, candidates can collect and fill application forms from Equity Bank Branches or Equity Bank Agents or download the application forms from the Ministry of Education and Equity Group Foundation websites.

Shortlisted applicants must be accompanied by parents or guardians when they go for the interview which will be conducted by the Community Scholarship Advisory Committees.

