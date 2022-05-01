Gov't to sponsor over 9,000 Form 1 students, how to apply

“Only candidates who sat the 2021 KCPE examinations from public primary schools in all 47 counties in the country are eligible,” the statement said.

Children with special needs such as physical hearing and visual impairments, autism, albinism, learning disabilities, among other special needs are encouraged to apply.

Underprivileged children from informal settlements in some urban centres have also been considered for the scholarship which will cater for school fees, transport, school uniform, and a stipend for the time they will be in school.

Others who have also been considered for the fund are children whose parents are living with disabilities or whose parents have been affected by HIV/Aids or chronic illnesses such as cancer and kidney failure and are incapable of meeting the needs of the children.

Applications are open till May 6 as learners begin reporting to respective secondary schools on May 4.

How to apply for the Elimu scholarship fund

The Elimu scholarship program is a Kenyan government-run education scholarship funded by the World Bank through the Ministry of Education and the equity group foundation.

In 2019 the scholarship pooled over Sh20 billion which benefited over 9,000 candidates who sat for KCPE. In 2022 the program is set to even take more students in.

To apply, candidates can collect and fill application forms from Equity Bank Branches or Equity Bank Agents or download the application forms from the Ministry of Education and Equity Group Foundation websites.