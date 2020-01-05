Government temporarily closes airport after daring Al Shabaab attack

Hours after armed Al-Shabaab militants stormed Camp Simba at Manda Bay in Lamu Countyin a dawn raid, the government has closed down Manda Airport in Lamu.

Earlier on, Kenya Defence Forces had released a statement stating that Manda Air Strip was safe after an attempt to breach security at Manda Air Force. KDF further revealed that the breach had been successfully repulsed and that four terrorists bodies have so far been found.

“@kdfinfo This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe.” Read KDF’s tweet.

Government closes airport after daring Al shabaab attack

Local airlines have since suspended all flights to and from the airport.

A tweet seen by Pulse Live indicated that a local airline, Fly 540 had canceled its flights to and from Lamu because the airport's closure.

Lamu Civilian Airstrip now open

Minutes later, The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) released press Statement notifying people that the Lamu Civilian Airport was open.

KCAA stated that the temporary closure of the airport has been lifted allowing normal operations to resume.