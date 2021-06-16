Gov't considers escalating Covid-19 restictions after surge in infections

According to a statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate is now 9.1%.

From the cases 467 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners. 277 are males and 208 females. The youngest is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 93 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 176,622 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,881,460.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has also revealed that the government is considering escalating Covid-19 restrictions in Nyanza region after a surge in infetions rate.

"I know that we're up to the task and by the end of today we will have a decision and we would consult and see how to enhance the containment in Nyanza counties," he said.

"It may lead to new measure to deal with movement and social activities to manage the spread. Managing Covid-19 has been a hard task but with coordination from the Ministry of Health, we have not been defeated," Matiang'i added.

Public and private hospitals in Kisumu have overstretched their capacities as more cases of Covid-19 emerge.

Today 312 patients have recovered from the disease, 219 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 93 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 121,206 of whom 88,186 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 33,020 are from various health facilities.

Today there are no reported deaths. The cumulative fatalities remain at 3,428.

A total of 1,076 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,810 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

102 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 29 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen.

13 patients are under observation. Another 115 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 110 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of today, a total of 1,155,745 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 991,184 while second doses are 164,561.