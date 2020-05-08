Government disowns letter ordering investigations into Kariobangi North evictions

The government through the Ministry of Interior has disowned a letter ordering investigation into Kariobangi North Evictions that left over 700 families homeless.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ministry of Interior under the leadership of CS Fred Matiang'i asked Kenyans to ignore the letter purported to be from the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

“Please disregard this letter circulating on social media purporting to have come from the Head of public service,” reads the tweet.

The statement comes hours after a fake letter surfaced online insinuating that Kinyua had ordered investigation and prosecution of officials who took part in the Kariobangi North demolitions.

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr's take

On Wednesday, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr condemned the government over Kariobangi North demolitions, saying the exercise was a violation of basic human rights.

"Something is wrong with how this government treats human beings. What is happening in Nairobi, particularly the evictions, is a violation of human rights.What is happening to the people in Kariobangi North is a crime against humanity. There is something wrong about the way Government treats human beings; as if they were elected by cows and goats!" said Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

Fellow senators agreed with the Minority Whip calling for legal action against those who allowed the families to settle in the contested land.

"It is completely incomprehensible as to why a government would be in a rush to render thousands of families homeless at such a time when the country is facing a pandemic and citizens are being urged to stay at home. The government is contravening its own guidelines," Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja stated.