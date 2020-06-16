The Ministry of Health has allowed restaurants to now operate until 7.30 pm.

In the directives announced on Tuesday, MoH said that staff will be tested only once unless restaurants flout rules or they exhibit signs of Covid-19.

This comes just two days after bar and restaurant owners asked the State to increase operating hours in a move aimed at increasing revenues.

The sector said it is making huge losses on reduced customers following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Kenya in March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe emphasized that bars and not allowed to operate and the government has decided to extend hours for restaurants in order to boost the industry.

"Bars are not open. We have opened restaurants to give the tourism sector a lifeline," the CS stated.

Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurant Association of Kenya national chair Alice Opee had requested to have the facilities to operate between 5am and 8pm.

CS Kagwe hailed restaurants that have been following the guidelines which he noted has been beneficial in taming outbreak of Covid-19.