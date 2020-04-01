The government has issued a special gazette notice directing all employers to release non-essential employees before 4pm.

This comes amid complaints from Kenyans who have been caught outside past the curfew hours.

"... all employers shall ensure that their staff who are not designated as critical or essential services providers leave work no later than 4:00 O' clock in the afternoon," the notice read in part.

CS Fred Matiang'i

The notice dated March 30 was signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

Curfew Kenya

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had scolded employers last week for failing to release their employees early in order for them to beat the 7pm curfew directive.

In a stern warning to employers, Kagwe asserted that it was unfair to release workers late knowing well that they might not make it home in time.

He further challenged the business community to take responsibility, challenging employers to offer accommodation for their workers if they were unable to release them early.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe addresses MP John Kiarie’s claims

"What they cannot do is to release somebody half an hour before seven or at a time that they are so sure they cannot get home by 7 p.m. It is unfair to release someone 30 minutes before, at 6.30 p.m and for example, they live in Thika.

"It is unfair and should not happen. This is where we ask for responsibility even among our business community," Kagwe asserted.