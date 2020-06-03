Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho said that the government is mulling over reopening amid rising cases of Covid-19.

According to the PS, the new measures will be announced on Saturday, which will be the end of the 21-day curfew extension.

On May 16, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the dusk to dawn curfew extension amid rising cases of coronavirus.

The Head of State said he would also like life to go back to normal but the circumstances could not allow.

Calls to reopen the economy

The umbrella body for the private sector, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KNCCI), asked president Kenyatta to consider gradually re-opening the economy.

This call came two months after the President imposed a ban on movement in and out of Nairobi.

According to KNCCI, the economy should be opened to be able to serve 83.6 per cent of Kenyans employed in the informal sector.