The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) board has released an 11-day schedule for free Covid-19 mass testing in Nairobi.

Th schedule will see the government's medical teams camp at various neighourhoods in the city where members of the public will be able to get tested at will.

A notice by NMS Director for Health Services Dr Josephine Kibaru-Mbae noted that the testing centres will be erected in schools and other open grounds in the areas to be visited,

According to the schedule released by the NMS, on Wednesday, the areas under lockdown were sufficiently covered.