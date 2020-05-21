The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) board has released an 11-day schedule for free Covid-19 mass testing in Nairobi.
Th schedule will see the government's medical teams camp at various neighourhoods in the city where members of the public will be able to get tested at will.
A notice by NMS Director for Health Services Dr Josephine Kibaru-Mbae noted that the testing centres will be erected in schools and other open grounds in the areas to be visited,
According to the schedule released by the NMS, on Wednesday, the areas under lockdown were sufficiently covered.
- May 21 - Dagoretti, Uthiru at Congo Stage, Molo line stage near Riruta and Kawangware Day Nursery School and also Mukuru slums, Pipeline and Kware at Reuben Centre and Kwa Njenga Primary Schools
- May 22 - Utawala and its environs
- May 23 - Embakasi Central and Embakasi West specifically in Kayole and Umoja respectively
- May 24 - Starehe sub-county at Mukuru Kayaba, Mathare and Huruma
- May 25 - Westlands at Kangemi, Kihumbuini Grounds and Highridge primary
- May 26 - Langata and Kibera sub-Counties at Undugu grounds and Kamkunji grounds
- May 27 - Kasarani sub-county, Githurai 44 and 45, Roysambu at Murema Primary School and Githurai Primary
- May 28 - Mathare 1, 2 and 3, and Naivas area at Kwa DCC and also Langata Kwa Chief
- May 29 - Mathare sub-County at Huruma, Kariobangi North and Korogocho. Also Westlands at Cheleta Primary.
- May 30 - Bahati, Civil Servants, Makongeni, Jana Villa and Jogoo Road in Makadara at Heshima Road Primary. Also at Kamukunji sub-County to test the community around Shauri Moyo, Majengo, Jua Kali, Burma, Gikomba and Muthurwa at Muthurwa Primary School.
- May 31 - Kamukunji at Maina Wanjigi Secondary School