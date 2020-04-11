Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr Mercy Mwangangi has said that government is taking care of the situation at a city hotel, at it had withdrawn all services from Kenyans on mandatory quarantine.

Speaking on Saturday, the CAS said that they were reviewing each individual case differently and will decide who will cater for the accommodation costs incurred.

Dr Mwangangi added that a team is already at the The Pride Inn Lantana Hotel working to ensure that the withdrawal of services by the hotel is resolved.

“We shall be reviewing the issues of who is taking care of those accommodation costs on a case by case basis. We are aware of the issue happening in Pride in hotel and we have a team that is working together with the hotel to ensure that the matter is sorted in a manner that is amicable,” she said.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Also Read: 2 more test positive for Coronavirus as number rises to 191

Withdrawal of services

Pride Inn Lantana Hotel in Nairobi withdrew all services to 42 people who had been placed under mandatory quarantine at the facility.

According to the hotel, the decision to withdraw the services was prompted by unpaid bills incurred by the 42 people in quarantine at the hotel, for the initial 14 days stay.