Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna on Friday confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement released on Friday Oguna said that he had mild symptoms and later tested positive for coronavirus.

"Recently having come from an assignment out of town , I developed mild coronavirus symptoms and got tested," Oguna stated.

"The results came back positive for coronavirus and I am now receiving medical care and responding well to treatment at an isolation and treatment facility," he added.

Mr Oguna further disclosed that his family is doing well and currently officials are working on tracing people he might have come into contact with.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna

Take caution

In his statement the government spokesperson also urged Kenyans to take Covid-19 seriously and practice the guidelines stipulated to avoid contracting the disease.

Earlier this week President Uhuru Kenyatta directed all Cabinet secretaries to stop travelling outside Nairobi after a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.

A memo sent to the CSs read "You are advised not to move out of Nairobi for the next week until advised otherwise."

It continued: "This directive takes effect from the date of this communication."

As of July 23 Kenya recorded 796 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number of infections in a day, as the national caseload reached 15,601.