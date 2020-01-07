Government spokesman Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna on Tuesday issued a statement just moments after Miguna Miguna claimed that a red alert from the President's office had barred him from traveling.

Col. (Rtd) Oguna stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta himself had given an assurance that the embattled lawyer is free to travel to Kenya.

The spokesman further asserted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would handle the red alert issue raised by Lufthansa airlines.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna statement on red alert against Miguna Miguna

Oguna further cited the statement by the Immigration Department on Monday where the government committed to enforcing the ruling by High Court judge Weldon Korir.

Red alert against Miguna

Early on Tuesday morning Miguna told journalists that he had been barred from boarding his flight to Kenya with the airline citing a red alert issued by the Office of the President preventing him from flying to Kenya or any other African country.

"The ministry is supposed to comply with court orders of 2018 and also Court orders that were issued yesterday but the same ministry and the same government went behind the Kenyan people and issued a red alert saying that I should not be allowed to board the flight. In fact they demanded that my flight be cancelled and my money be refunded, otherwise the flight will not be allowed to land," Miguna explained.

