The Government spokesperson has warned mask sellers against washing surgical masks and reselling them.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna noted that it is unlawful to collect surgical masks with an intent to wash and resell them.

Hawkers caught washing surgical face masks

"It is illegal for anyone to recycle surgical masks and sell them to the public. The action of recycling masks can put us all at risk of contracting Covid-19. Report anyone who is doing this business," the statement from the Spokesperson read.

Unsanitary practice

The statement came after it emerged that some unscrupulous traders are collecting used face masks, washing them and then re-selling them to unsuspecting members of the public.

Photos circulating on social media showed how some were washing the masks in basins and re-selling them oblivious of the danger this poses.

Hawkers caught washing surgical face masks

It's unclear the exact place where the exact photos that captured the suspected sellers washing the protective gears were captured.

The government early this week issued orders that anyone found in public without a mask will be arrested and charged for threatening the lives of others.