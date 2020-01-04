Days after locusts invaded parts of northern Kenya leaving a trail of destruction and desperation, the Government has resorted to using aerial spraying to contain locusts in the region.

Speaking during an address on Saturday, Government Spokesman Col. Cyrus Oguna revealed that 3000 litres of chemicals had been dispatched to the affected counties for use in the activity.

Col. Oguna also disclosed that ground teams had been deployed to monitor the various affected areas and to create awareness to local communities.

Government changes tact in tackling locust menace in North Eastern Kenya region

He added that Marsabit, Wajir and Isiolo Counties had been distributed with handheld sprayers together with protective gears.

“The chemicals that will be used to spray have been tested, registered and authorized for the control of locusts hence not harmful if used according to the guidelines that have been issued.” Said Mr oguna

The Government Spokesman further sought to assure Kenyans that the locust menace has been contained hence they should go about their businesses as usual.

Wajir and Mandera Counties have been on the receiving end of the desert locusts which migrated from Somalia.

According to residents, the locusts entered Kenya from the eastern side of Somalia and settled in Kotulo area, Wajir County around 4:30 pm last Sunday.

Fearing for their lives, the residents who rely on pastoralism are trying their best to get rid of the pests by use of localised methods including shouting, hooting vehicles and striking metal objects to scare them away.

A desert locust can consume roughly its own weight in fresh food per day, therefore they are known to literally wipe out vast grasslands within a blink of an eye.